Watch the goal off a set play that gave Quinnipiac its first NCAA championship

TAMPA, Fla. — A set play off the center-ice faceoff gave Quinnipiac its first NCAA championship.

Defenseman Zach Metsa’s pass up ice to Sam Lipkin opened up space, and Lipkin threaded a pass to Jacob Quillan for the winning goal 10 seconds into overtime Saturday as the Bobcats defeated Minnesota 3-2 at Amalie Arena.

Here’s the winning goal:

Quillan, who scored twice in Thursday’s victory against Michigan, was named the tournament’s most outstanding performer.