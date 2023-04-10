National champion Quinnipiac finishes 2022-23 college hockey season No. 1 in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With all 50 first-place votes this week, national champion Quinnipiac ends the 2022-23 season at the top of the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

The Bobcats are up two spots from the March 20 rankings.

Former No. 1 Minnesota drops one to No. 2, while Michigan is down one to No. 3, Boston University is up one to No. 4, and St. Cloud State jumps up one to No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – April 10, 2023

Denver falls two to sit sixth, Ohio State is up one to No. 7, Penn State rises three to No. 8, Cornell leaps three to No. 9, and Harvard falls three to finish at No. 10.

Western Michigan falls out of the top 10, to No. 11 this week, a drop of one spot.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine others received votes in the season’s final poll.

No new teams enter the rankings this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.