Longtime Minnesota State assistant Knott named associate head coach at Wisconsin

Todd Knott, who spent the past 14 seasons as an assistant and associate head coach at Minnesota State, is joining the Wisconsin men’s hockey team as associate head coach.

Knott had previously turned down the Minnesota State head coach position, which went to Luke Strand on Monday.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a father, a husband, a friend,” said Wisconsin head coach Mike Hastings in a news release. “He is someone who I think is outstanding at what he does. Whether that is in the hockey rink or in the community or even what he is as a father, a husband, a parent. I’ve got an awful lot of respect for him.”

The 2023 AHCA’s Terry Flanagan Award winner for his career body of work as an assistant coach, Knott spent the last 11 seasons on Hastings’ staff at Minnesota State, first as an assistant coach before becoming associate head coach in 2018.

Before his time at Minnesota State, Knott coached in the USHL beginning in 2005 as associate head coach for the Des Moines Buccaneers, helping the team win the Clark Cup in his first season. He moved on to become head coach and general manager for the Sioux City Musketeers before joining the Mavericks.

Prior to the USHL, Knott served one season as assistant coach and one as head coach for the NAHL’s Fargo-Moorhead Jets, helping the team win a regular-season championship and the West Division playoff title. They finished as Tier II runners up that same 2004-05 campaign.

Knott’s collegiate playing career spanned 1998 through 2002 at Bemidji State where he earned his physical education degree in 2002.