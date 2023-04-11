After three seasons in Boston University crease, Commesso leaves Terriers, signs NHL contract with Blackhawks

The NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks have announced that the team has agreed to terms with Boston University junior goaltender Drew Commesso on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Commesso will report to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs on a professional tryout.

In signing the deal, Commesso gives up his senior year with the Terriers.

Commesso served as an alternate captain and appeared in 34 games with BU during the 2022-23 season, recording a 24-8-0 record, 2.46 GAA, a .913 save percentage and two shutouts. He set career-bests in wins, GAA and shutouts. In addition, his 24 wins ranked fourth among all NCAA netminders.

He skated in 73 games with Boston University from 2020 to 2023, posting a 43-22-4 record, 2.57 GAA, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts. Commesso helped the Terriers to two NCAA tournament appearances during his collegiate career, including the club’s first NCAA Frozen Four in over seven years in 2023.

The native of Norwell, Mass., represented the United States in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, notching a 2-0-0 record, 1.00 GAA and a .964 save percentage.

Commesso was originally drafted by Chicago in the second round (46th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.