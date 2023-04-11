Quinnipiac sophomore netminder Perets gives up remaining eligibility, inks NHL deal with Hurricanes

Quinnipiac sophomore goaltender Yaniv Perets has signed an NHL contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.

In signing the deal, Perets gives up his remaining two years with the Bobcats.

The Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, native was a 2023 Frozen Four all-tournament team member, Hobey Baker top-10 selection and Mike Richter Award finalist.

Perets currently leads the Quinnipiac leaderboard in career goals-against average (1.34), save percentage (.935) and shutouts (21), while standing fifth in career wins with 56 and ninth in total saves with 1,386 to his name.

He also set the NCAA’s single-season GAA record a season ago, recording a 1.17 goals-against average by allowing 36 goals in 1,841 minutes between the pipes.

He made 49 saves on 50 shots during the Bridgeport regional of the NCAA tournament, earning most outstanding player honors during that portion of the national championship run.

Among the NCAA career ranks, he is second in goals-against average, tied for third in shutouts and tied for sixth in career save percentage. He was also the fastest netminder to reach 20 career shutouts in NCAA history.