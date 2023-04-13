After productive freshman campaign at Michigan in ’22-23, Fantilli chosen USCHO.com Rookie of the Year

Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli has been named the USCHO.com Rookie of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

Voters for the award were comprised of the full USCHO.com editorial staff.

The honor comes on the heels of Fantilli being named the Hobey Baker Award winner and the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year winner.

Fantilli finished the season leading the nation in scoring with 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists) in 36 games, averaging 1.81 points per game, 0.83 goals per game and 0.98 assists per game.

The native of Nobleton, Ont., also earned first team all-American honors, Big Ten freshman of the year, Big Ten tournament most outstanding player, first team all-Big Ten, Big Ten all-rookie team and NCAA all-regional team.

Fantilli is considered a top prospect for the upcoming NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville June 28-29.

The 2023 All-USCHO teams were announced earlier Thursday.

The 2023 USCHO Coach of the Year and Player of the Year will be announced Friday.