Quinnipiac’s Quillan, Michigan’s Fantilli, Boston University’s Commesso, St. Cloud State’s Castor gain last HCA monthly honors for ’22-23

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its men’s monthly honorees for March-April performances.

Quinnipiac sophomore forward Jacob Quillan is the player of the month, Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli is the rookie of the month, and Boston University junior Drew Commesso and St. Cloud State senior Jaxon Castor are co-goaltenders of the month.

Quillan scored the season’s most important goal, the overtime game-winner in the NCAA championship game to lift QU over Minnesota 3-2 just 10 seconds into the extra frame. He had seven goals and nine points in seven games for the Bobcats and had two game-winning goals in that span.

Named the recipient of both the Hobey Baker Award and Tim Taylor Award (national rookie of the year) on April 7, Fantilli went 10-5-15 in seven games for Michigan.

Commesso got hot at the right time, winning seven straight and finishing 7-1-0 in the March-April period. He had a 1.96 GAA and a save percentage of .928 in leading the Terriers into the Frozen Four in Tampa.

Castor led SCSU into the NCAA tournament with a 4-2-0 record in this period, two of the wins being shutouts. His impressive numbers: 1.67 GAA and a save percentage of .936.