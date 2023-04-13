USCHO.com announces trio of men’s All-USCHO teams for 2022-23 college hockey season

USCHO.com announced Thursday its three All-USCHO teams for the 2022-23 season.

Voters were comprised of the full editorial staff of USCHO.com.

First All-USCHO Team

F Adam Fantilli, Michigan

F Collin Graf, Quinnipiac

F Matthew Knies, Minnesota

D Brock Faber, Minnesota

D Luke Hughes, Michigan

G Devon Levi, Northeastern

Second All-USCHO Team

F Logan Cooley, Minnesota

F Jason Polin, Western Michigan

F Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota

D Lane Hutson, Boston University

D Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac

G Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac

Third All-USCHO Team

F Sean Farrell, Harvard

F Carter Mazur, Denver

F Matthew Coronato, Harvard

D Mason Lohrei, Ohio State

D Henry Thrun, Harvard

G Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech

Later today, the USCHO Rookie of the Year will be announced.

The USCHO Coach of the Year and Player of the Year will be announced Friday.