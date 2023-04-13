USCHO.com announces trio of men’s All-USCHO teams for 2022-23 college hockey season

USCHO.com announced Thursday its three All-USCHO teams for the 2022-23 season.
Voters were comprised of the full editorial staff of USCHO.com.
First All-USCHO Team
F Adam Fantilli, Michigan
F Collin Graf, Quinnipiac
F Matthew Knies, Minnesota
D Brock Faber, Minnesota
D Luke Hughes, Michigan
G Devon Levi, Northeastern
Second All-USCHO Team
F Logan Cooley, Minnesota
F Jason Polin, Western Michigan
F Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota
D Lane Hutson, Boston University
D Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac
G Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac
Third All-USCHO Team
F Sean Farrell, Harvard
F Carter Mazur, Denver
F Matthew Coronato, Harvard
D Mason Lohrei, Ohio State
D Henry Thrun, Harvard
G Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech
Later today, the USCHO Rookie of the Year will be announced.
The USCHO Coach of the Year and Player of the Year will be announced Friday.