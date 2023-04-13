USCHO.com announces trio of men’s All-USCHO teams for 2022-23 college hockey season

By
-
Collin Graf was an impact player this season during Quinnipiac’s national championship run (photo: Rob Rasmussen).

USCHO.com announced Thursday its three All-USCHO teams for the 2022-23 season.

Voters were comprised of the full editorial staff of USCHO.com.

First All-USCHO Team
F Adam Fantilli, Michigan
F Collin Graf, Quinnipiac
F Matthew Knies, Minnesota
D Brock Faber, Minnesota
D Luke Hughes, Michigan
G Devon Levi, Northeastern

Second All-USCHO Team
F Logan Cooley, Minnesota
F Jason Polin, Western Michigan
F Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota
D Lane Hutson, Boston University
D Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac
G Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac

Third All-USCHO Team
F Sean Farrell, Harvard
F Carter Mazur, Denver
F Matthew Coronato, Harvard
D Mason Lohrei, Ohio State
D Henry Thrun, Harvard
G Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech

Later today, the USCHO Rookie of the Year will be announced.

The USCHO Coach of the Year and Player of the Year will be announced Friday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here