Gregory steps down as Northland men’s hockey coach, named first head coach at Dubuque

Dubuque has announced the hiring of Seamus Gregory as the school’s first men’s hockey coach.

Gregory most recently was the director of intercollegiate athletics since Jan. 2019 and head men’s hockey coach at Northland from 2014 to 2023. He is the all-time leader for wins in men’s hockey at Northland. His teams qualified for the playoffs six times, and he earned the 2016-17 NCHA coach of the year award.

“Seamus brings a wealth of experiences which will assist in building a championship program that is grounded in our Mission and engaged in our communities,” said Dubuque VP of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics Nelson Edmonds in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him and his family to UD.”

Since his time at Northland, Gregory has been the lead for many fundraising initiatives which included the Annual Northland College Golf Classic, Varsity Club, and other corporate fundraising opportunities. He was active in the local community and dedicated much of his time and efforts to building the Athletic Department’s relationship in the regional area and beyond.

“It’s an honor to be the first head men’s hockey coach at the University of Dubuque,” Gregory said. “Upon meeting with Nelson and other members of his staff, hearing their vision for the department of athletics, starting hockey, and the support from president (Jeffrey) Bullock to do so, it’s just incredible. They are raising the bar. I look forward to the challenge, and very much excited to contribute to the growth of hockey in the state of Iowa. The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association is a strong conference and one of the best in the country. We have all the support and tools to be successful.

“This would not be possible without the support of family. My wife and I are ecstatic to make Dubuque our new home and raise our children in a growing vibrant community.”

Prior to Gregory’s arrival at Northland, he served as head coach and assistant athletic director at Williston State College in Williston, N.D. He was that program’s inaugural coach and helped start the hockey program at Williston. He led his team to the NJCAA tournament and a national runner-up finish in the program’s first year in 2012.

He guided his team to back-to-back NJCAA national championships and was also named national coach of the year in 2013 and 2014. His director duties included all corporate fundraising and advertising, and he was also the athletic liaison to the Teton Booster Club.

Before Williston, Gregory coached at Lake Forest as head coach from 2010 to 2011 and as an assistant coach from 2008 to 2010.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, History and Sociology at St. Thomas University in New Brunswick, Canada, in 2003.