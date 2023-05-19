Dubuque tabs local native, Utica assistant Moore as first coach for Spartans women’s hockey team

Dubuque has announced the addition of Dubuque native Madyson Moore as head coach for the Spartans women’s hockey team.

She has been the assistant coach at Utica since Oct. 2021 where her teams had a 43-9-3 record. From 2021 to 2023, Utica compiled three All-Americans, a pair of Laura Hurd Award nominees, 16 UCHC all-conference honors and a record 10 UCHC all-conference honors in 2022-23 including player of the year, goalie of the year, and coach of the year honors. The team also had three UCHC all-tournament players and was ranked No. 12 in the country.

“We are excited to welcome Madyson back to the Dubuque community,” said Dubuque VP of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics Nelson Edmonds in a statement. “Her familiarity with the area and her success as a player and coach all lend themselves to developing opportunities to grow the sport in the region and preparing our young people to give back to the communities that support us.”

Moore split her college playing career between New England College and Norwich and piled up 68 points in 95 games. She was part of the 2014 Norwich team that finished as the national runner-up and had the distinction of scoring a goal in the national title game that year. In 2015, the Cadets advanced into the semifinals. In her years at New England College, she was either first or second on the team in points in both seasons with the Pilgrims.

“I cannot express my excitement for the addition of women’s ice hockey to the University of Dubuque,” said Moore. “Being a native Dubuquer, it gives me such pride to be able to help build this program to its full potential. Growing up as a female hockey player in this town, where the only option was to play with the boys, I am thrilled for the local young girls to see this is something they can be a part of, too. I want to thank president Jeffrey Bullock and vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics Nelson Edmonds for giving me this opportunity, as well as the UD athletic department and campus for welcoming me in. To the city of Dubuque, thank you for having me back and I look forward to seeing you all at our home games.

“UD has shown so much support for this program from the initial announcement to each conversation I had with the university staff during the hiring process. It is one of the main reasons I accepted this position and I look forward to meeting and surpassing the goals we all want to reach. I had the privilege of coaching the last two seasons at Utica University, where each year we broke new program win records, made it to the conference final, were nationally ranked, had 10-plus all-conference players, including player of the year and goalie of the year. We also had three All-Americans with two that went on to be nominated for the Laura Hurd Award. Prior to coaching, I was grateful to have had a successful playing career at Norwich University, where I played in two Frozen Fours with one being the national championship game.”

Prior to Utica, she served as an assistant coach at Plymouth State for the 2020-21 season.

For the 2019-20 season, she was a head girls varsity hockey coach in the Cambridge Public School system in Massachusetts.

She previously spent two seasons as a coach with the ACHA program at McKendree University in Illinois. While primarily an assistant coach, she was also the program’s interim head coach for a brief period during the 2016-17 season.

Moore has also worked with the Northern Cyclones Youth Hockey organization as an assistant coach and academy director, and with the USA Hockey Central District as a coach and evaluator.

She has completed her USA Hockey Coaches’ Education Program Level 1 Certification and is also an NFHS certified coach.

“I understand what it takes to win both as a player and as a coach, and I look to bring that to UD,” Moore said. “I am highly competitive, but one thing I’ve learned throughout my coaching career so far is how vital growth and development are, both as a player and as a human being. With a new program, each day we as a team need to want to get better and be ready to push past our comfort zone so we can build that confidence and skill that will lead us to championships.”

Moore received her Bachelor of Science in Physical Education: Exercise Science from Norwich in 2015 and her Master of Business Administration from McKendree in 2018.