Following Hagwell’s retirement, USHL deputy commissioner Christiansen named new ECAC Hockey commissioner

Following an expansive national search, ECAC Hockey announced Tuesday the hiring of Doug Christiansen as the league’s new commissioner.

The announcement comes with the retirement of longtime ECAC Hockey commissioner Steve Hagwell at the end of the month.

Christiansen is a seasoned hockey professional, serving in a range of roles over the past two decades, including player, coach, general manager, administrator, advisor and speaker. A proven leader, he will bring a wealth of experience, a growth mindset and a vast network to ECAC Hockey.

“Doug impressed the search committee with his energy and plans to capitalize on the strengths of our league,” said Sarah Fraser, incoming ECAC Hockey executive committee chair and deputy director of athletics/SWA at Quinnipiac, in a statement. “He is well connected in the sport of hockey and will be able to engage with external constituents as easily as he will with our coaches and administrators. His familiarity with ECAC Hockey and his previous involvement with the entire ecosystem of the sport will be a true benefit to our membership and student-athletes.”

The hiring marks a return to ECAC Hockey for Christiansen who competed for four seasons on the men’s hockey team at Union from 1998 to 2002. The Wisconsin native most recently served as deputy commissioner of the USHL where he oversaw operations and properties and served as the primary point of contact for USA Hockey, NHL Central Scouting, and media entities.

“I am honored to be chosen by the ECAC Hockey membership to be their next commissioner at this transformational time in college hockey,” said Christiansen. “ECAC Hockey is home to some of the world’s most prestigious universities and our conference has the potential to lead the way into this next stage of college hockey. I intend to raise the profile of the ECAC Hockey brand in the era of Name, Image and Likeness and the transfer portal. Prospective student-athletes have the opportunity to make a decision that will define the next 40 years of their life in a positive way. I want to help simplify and amplify that message in a way that coaches and administrators can use to attract and retain some of the best student-athletes in the world.”

Player development has been the cornerstone of Christiansen’s career with roles that have consistently placed him at the forefront of the ever-changing hockey landscape. He is currently a member of the USA Hockey Junior Council, which oversees junior hockey in the United States, and has spearheaded a series of collaborative initiatives with the NHL focused on DEI, mental health and player safety.

During his time with the USHL, Christiansen presented at the NHL Leadership Summit and has spoken to over 18,000 players, coaches, advisors and parents. As the new face of ECAC Hockey, Christiansen is well-prepared to raise the profile of the conference through targeted speaking engagements, creative social media campaigns and strategic partnerships.

“As a passionate ECAC Hockey alum, I am excited to promote the benefits of competing in ECAC Hockey, both on and off the ice, and I’m confident that we will have the resources and thought-leadership to build upon an already strong foundation laid by Steve Hagwell,” said Christiansen. “I am excited about generating new revenue to enhance the experience for the student-athletes as they work toward winning national championships in men’s and women’s ice hockey.

“I have seen first-hand how a league office can highlight the great work of coaches and players and I intend to bring that experience to ECAC Hockey. I look forward to using my experience and network in partnership with our presidents, coaches, and athletic directors to shape the future of the ECAC Hockey brand and accentuate our collective strengths.”

In addition to an earlier stint in the USHL as director of player development and recruitment from 2014 to 2018, Christiansen spent four seasons (2018-22) as a general manager and head coach in the ECHL, beginning with the Manchester Monarchs (then-Los Angeles Kings affiliate) followed by three seasons with the Indy Fuel (then-Chicago Blackhawks affiliate).

Following his professional hockey playing career, Christiansen served as a head coach and director of hockey operations for seven seasons in the United Kingdom’s Elite League, which included a league championship in 2012, two-time coach of the year honors, and an appointment as head coach of Team Great Britain for the IIHF World Championships. Perhaps most notably, Christiansen spent three seasons coaching the Belfast Giants and looks forward to returning to Northern Ireland for the Belpot Tournament and Friendship Series.

Christiansen earned his master’s degree in Sports Business Management from the University of Edinburgh and a bachelor’s degree at Union. His family’s ties to league member institutions run deep as his brother, Jeff, was also a hockey player at Union (2010), his wife, Meghan, was a basketball player at Yale (2003) and his brother-in-law Brian was a basketball player at Harvard (2006).

He currently resides in Carmel, Ind., with his wife Meghan and their two children and plans to relocate to the Northeast later this year.