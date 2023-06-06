Harvard women’s hockey coach Stone steps down after 29 seasons behind Crimson bench

After 29 years at the helm of the Harvard women’s hockey program, Katey Stone announced her retirement from coaching Tuesday.

During her tenure as Harvard’s head coach, Stone has built a national powerhouse of a hockey program, including appearances in 12 NCAA regionals, six Frozen Fours, and four national title games, as well as nine Ivy League championships, 14 total ECAC championships, 12 Beanpot titles and the 1999 national championship.

Stone’s student-athletes have garnered over 250 individual, national, conference, and league honors. On the international ice, Stone served as Team USA’s head coach from 2010 to 2014 earning a silver medal at the 2014 Olympic Games, along with gold and silver success at the 2011-2013 World Championships and Four Nations Cups.

“It has been my distinct pleasure to represent Harvard and lead our storied program for nearly three decades,” said Stone in a statement. “The opportunity to coach and empower the amazingly talented women of Harvard hockey has been both a personal and professional privilege. The relationships fostered with my players over the years has been the very best part of my job. Their personal accomplishments both at Harvard and beyond, along with our shared achievements, will always be a point of great pride and inspiration for me.

“The decision to retire from any profession is never an easy decision. For coaches, stepping down from the bench, leaving the program you have poured your heart and soul into for this many years, is especially hard. I believe a coach knows in their heart when it is time for change, and I look forward to supporting the next chapter in Harvard women’s hockey. I am grateful to my coaching colleagues and administrators who have supported my journey. Thank you to my players and alumni for sharing your lives with me. I will continue to root for each and every young woman who has come through our beloved program. It has been an honor of a lifetime to be your coach.”

Harvard athletic director Erin McDermott remarked on Stone’s coaching career at Harvard.

“We recognize the decades of service and commitment that Katey has given to this university and athletic department,” said McDermott. “We thank her for all she has done to build the women’s hockey program here, and we wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

A search for a head coach will commence immediately.