Vermont director of hockey operations Michals hired as new assistant coach for Holy Cross men’s hockey team

Holy Cross has announced the addition of Drew Michals as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Michals most recently served as the director of hockey operations at Vermont. In that role, Michals was responsible for pre-scouting opponents, post-scouting games, running team video sessions, and managing the team budget.

As a volunteer assistant coach at Vermont the year before, Michals assisted in practice planning and recruiting efforts for the Catamounts.

“We are excited to have Drew Michals join our program as an assistant coach,” said Holy Cross head coach Bill Riga in a statement. “He has a passion and energy for the game that, when combined with his knowledge and experience at the college level, will be a great asset to our program. We look forward to getting him here and welcome him and his fiancé Annie to Worcester.”

Prior to his time in Burlington, Michals served as a skills coordinator and director of goaltending at Elev802, assistant coach at Franklin Pierce, and assistant varsity hockey coach at The Winchendon School.

A 2018 graduate of UMass Dartmouth, Michals was a goaltender for the Corsair men’s hockey team.