Former Southern New Hampshire captain Troy named new assistant coach for Albertus Magnus men’s hockey team

Brian Troy has been named the new assistant men’s hockey coach at Albertus Magnus.

Most recently, Troy was the boys varsity hockey head coach at the Winchendon School in Massachusetts. He first joined the staff at Winchendon as an assistant in 2014 until his appointment as head coach in 2018.

“I’m extremely excited to join coach Kyle Wallack and the Albertus Magnus hockey family,” Troy said in a statement. “I look forward to being a part of the continuously growing tradition of success here in New Haven.”

In addition to coaching hockey at Winchendon, Troy was the boys varsity baseball head coach (2014-18) and the boys varsity soccer assistant coach (2014-18).

Troy also held numerous administrative roles at the Winchendon School throughout his tenure, having experience as a college counselor, admissions officer, dorm head, advisor, sports information director, and assistant dean of students.

As a player, Troy was a four-year student-athlete and two-year captain at Southern New Hampshire, appearing in 89 games for the Penmen and recording 22 points on 11 goals and 11 assists.

Troy earned a B.S. in Sport Management from Southern New Hampshire.