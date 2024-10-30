Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 26 – Brown’s Mel Ruzzi joins the show after a 4-0 start

Hosts Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com welcome Brown coach Mel Ruzzi, whose team defeated Quinnipiac and Princeton last weekend to improve to 4-0.

Those weren’t the only surprising results of the weekend, and Nicole and Todd discuss the key games. Plus: Some thoughts on news that the PWHL is looking to expand and a look ahead at upcoming contests.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].