Lawrence hires former Saint Mary’s goalie, Cardinals assistant Moore as new head coach for Vikings women’s hockey team

Greg Moore has been named the Lawrence women’s hockey head coach.

Moore takes the reins from Kevin Dessart, who coached the Vikings for the past two seasons. Dessart is now the associate head coach at Vermont. Julia Dessart, who was already serving as the team’s assistant coach, will be a part of Moore’s staff.

“I am thrilled to announce the hiring of Greg Moore as our new head coach for the women’s ice hockey program,” Lawrence director of athletics Jason Imperati said in a statement. “With an extensive background in ice hockey, Greg brings a wealth of experience that will greatly benefit our team. His impressive track record not only showcases his skills as a coach but also reflects his deep commitment to fostering the growth and development of student-athletes both on and off the ice.

“I want to thank Julia for taking charge of the program while we searched for the next head coach. She was so valuable in guiding our student-athletes through this transition period.”

Moore comes to the Vikings from Lawrence Tech in Southfield, Mich., where he started the women’s hockey program in 2020. Competing in the ACHA, Moore led the Blue Devils to a 16-9-2 record a season ago.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to build the tradition of Lawrence women’s hockey,” Moore said. “I’m grateful to Jason, (VP for student life) Chris (Clarke) and (president) Laurie (Carter) for giving me the opportunity to lead this program. I can’t wait to get started on the ice and work with the group of young women to build on the successes of previous seasons.”

Moore began his coaching journey at Saint Mary’s. A 2010 graduate of Saint Mary’s and goaltender during his playing days for the Cardinals, Moore was the assistant women’s hockey coach from 2010 through 2017. Moore was the head women’s coach at Saint Mary’s for two seasons and collected 18 victories over that span.

He then moved to the University of Providence in Great Falls, Mont., to serve as the head women’s and assistant men’s coach. Competing in the ACHA, Moore helped the men’s team to a 22-win season, the Mountain West Conference championship and a berth in the ACHA Division II tournament. Moore then moved to Lawrence Tech in 2020 to establish the new women’s program at that Detroit-area school.

“At Lawrence, we prioritize creating an environment where our student-athletes can thrive academically, socially and athletically,” Imperati said. “Greg’s dedication to developing the student-athlete experience aligns perfectly with our mission, ensuring that our players receive the support they need to excel in all areas of their lives.”

Moore received a bachelor’s degree in biology at Saint Mary’s and went on to earn a master of arts degree in organizational leadership from Saint Mary’s in 2015. Moore also is working toward a master of business administration from Lawrence Tech in 2025.