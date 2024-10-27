Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 25-26

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Oct. 21 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 25-26.

No. 1 Denver (6-0-0)

10/25/2024 – No. 20 Wisconsin 2 at No. 1 Denver 4

10/26/2024 – No. 20 Wisconsin 1 at No. 1 Denver 6

No. 2 Boston College (3-1-0)

10/26/2024 – No. 14 Western Michigan 2 at No. 2 Boston College 4

No. 3 Boston University (4-1-0)

10/25/2024 – No. 3 Boston University 2 at No. 7 North Dakota 7

10/26/2024 – No. 3 Boston University 4 at No. 7 North Dakota 3

No. 4 Michigan State (5-1-0)

10/25/2024 – No. 4 Michigan State 3 at Canisius 0

10/26/2024 – No. 4 Michigan State 4 at Canisius 1

No. 5 Minnesota (5-1-0)

10/25/2024 – RV St. Thomas 1 at No. 5 Minnesota 7

10/26/2024 – No. 5 Minnesota 6 vs RV St. Thomas 2

No. 6 Maine (4-0-1)

10/25/2024 – No. 6 Maine 4 at RV Northeastern 1

10/26/2024 – No. 6 Maine 2 at RV Northeastern 2 (OT)

No. 7 North Dakota (3-2-0)

10/25/2024 – No. 3 Boston University 2 at No. 7 North Dakota 7

10/26/2024 – No. 3 Boston University 4 at No. 7 North Dakota 3

No. 8 Cornell (0-0-0)

10/26/2024 – Toronto* 2 at No. 8 Cornell 6 (exhibition)

No. 9 Colorado College (4-0-0)

10/25/2024 – No. 9 Colorado College 2 at Alaska Anchorage 1

10/26/2024 – No. 9 Colorado College 2 at Alaska Anchorage 0

No. 10 Michigan (3-2-1)

10/25/2024 – U.S. NTDP Under-18 Team* 4 at No. 10 Michigan 5 (OT, exhibition)

No. 11 Quinnipiac (2-3-0)

10/25/2024 – RV New Hampshire 2 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 8

10/26/2024 – RV New Hampshire 3 at No. 11 Quinnipiac 2

No. 12 St. Cloud State (6-1-0)

10/25/2024 – RV Augustana 3 at No. 12 St. Cloud State 4

10/26/2024 – RV Augustana 1 at No. 12 St. Cloud State 2

No. 13 Providence (3-1-1)

10/25/2024 – No. 13 Providence 3 at Vermont 2 (OT)

10/26/2024 – No. 13 Providence 4 at Vermont 4 (OT)

No. 14 Western Michigan (3-1-0)

10/26/2024 – No. 14 Western Michigan 2 at No. 2 Boston College 4

No. 15 Massachusetts (3-3-1)

10/25/2024 – RV Connecticut 3 at No. 15 Massachusetts 3 (OT)

10/26/2024 – No. 15 Massachusetts 2 at RV Connecticut 3

No. 16 Omaha (2-4-0)

10/25/2024 – No. 16 Omaha 3 at No. 18 Minnesota State 4

10/26/2024 – No. 16 Omaha 0 at No. 18 Minnesota State 1

No. 17 Notre Dame (4-2-0)

10/25/2024 – LIU 1 at No. 17 Notre Dame 4

10/26/2024 – LIU 5 at No. 17 Notre Dame 2

No. 18 Minnesota State (5-3-0)

10/25/2024 – No. 16 Omaha 3 at No. 18 Minnesota State 4

10/26/2024 – No. 16 Omaha 0 at No. 18 Minnesota State 1

No. 19 Ohio State (5-0-1)

10/25/2024 – RV Bowling Green 1 at No. 19 Ohio State 3

10/26/2024 – No. 19 Ohio State 2 at RV Bowling Green 0

No. 20 Wisconsin (1-5-0)

10/25/2024 – No. 20 Wisconsin 2 at No. 1 Denver 4

10/26/2024 – No. 20 Wisconsin 1 at No. 1 Denver 6

RV = Received Votes

* = Not eligible for the poll