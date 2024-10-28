Undefeated Denver garners 48 first-place votes, stays No. 1 in Oct. 28 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Denver is again No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, picking up 48 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Boston College remains No. 2, Michigan State is up one to No. 3, Minnesota, with a first-place vote, is up one to No. 4, and Boston University is down two to sit fifth this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Oct. 28, 2024

North Dakota moves up one to No. 6, Maine falls one spot to No. 7, Colorado College is up one to No. 8, Cornell is down one to No. 9, also getting a first-place vote, and St. Cloud State moves up two to sit No. 10 in this week’s poll.

Michigan falls from No. 10 to No. 11, and previously unranked Penn State and UMass Lowell are ranked this week, 18th and 20th, respectively.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 18 others received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.