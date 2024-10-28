NE-10 Men’s Hockey Season Preview – Greyhounds seeking back-to-back championships

The Assumption Greyhounds took their second NE-10 championship in the past three years last spring with a thrilling double overtime win over Southern New Hampshire. While the Greyhounds dominated the regular season behind their high-powered offense, the playoffs proved to be much more challenging in the only D-II conference playing NCAA hockey. The pre-season poll usually doesn’t mean much in this conference especially where the playoff battle at the end of the season tends to always present some big surprises.

This year isn’t likely to be much different as there is great talent at the top of the league and hard-working rosters everywhere looking to take advantage when talent is not enough.

For Franklin Pierce, Ken Gernander brings a very polished playing and coaching resume to the Ravens who will look to assimilate new systems and players towards winning results in the NE-10.

The Favorites

Never count out Assumption in NE-10 play as they often emerge when least expected to compete for the championship. Ronny Paragallo, Jonathan Surrette and Ryan Decker all return for the Greyhounds who led the league in offense last season and are likely to do so again. John Woernle anchors the defense and goaltending will be a spirited battle for the crease among key contenders including Callum Welch, Michael Hauswirth and Clement Labillois. Coach Michael Looney saw the Greyhounds race out of the gate with a dominant first half of the season on the way to a wire-to wire championship run. Could we see it again? The talent is there and likely the focus too.

St. Anselm almost took down Assumption in the semifinals of the conference tournament last spring and in the process found their goaltender in Cam Carroll to backstop this year’s Hawk’s run. There is a strong leadership group including Luke Mix, Chase Reynolds, Luke Linart and Max Burum. The Hawks will need production from all their lines and better power play to generate some winning margin, but Carroll will keep them in any game and that makes St. Anselm a very dangerous team come playoff time.

The Dark Horses

Southern New Hampshire found their game in the second half last season and parlayed their winning formula to the title game where they fell short in double overtime. The key pieces all return for coach Sean Walsh including goaltender Collin Berke, forwards Kurt Watson and Jackson Aldrich and defensive leaders, Derek Flynn and Ethan Rodriguez. A slow start to last year’s season had the Penmen chasing the top teams so getting off to a good start this season could help build some all-important momentum for a playoff run that goes one win more this season.

Coach Damian DiGiulian and St. Michael’s are always a contender for the conference crown and this year’s team should be no different with strengths in all three facets of the game. Cole Manahan comes off a very strong season for the Purple Knights in goal while defensemen David Ciancio and Case Kantgias play a strong 200-foot game in all situations. At forward Brennan McFarland, Quinn McCarthy, Ryland Dukes and Ty Bloom lead a deep offensive group that should have balanced scoring. If everything comes together for a second half run, do not be surprised to see the Purple Knights playing for a title.

Players to watch

Assumption: Ronny Paragallo – forward; Jonathan Surrette – forward

Franklin Pierce: Austin Pick – forward; Tyson Springer – forward

Post: Drew Blodgett – goaltender; Tanner Glasrud – defense

Southern New Hampshire: Collin Berke – goaltender; Kurt Watson – forward

St. Anselm: Cam Carroll – goaltender; Chase Reynolds – forward

St. Michael’s: David Ciancio – defense; Brennan McFarland – forward

USCHO Predicted finish

Assumption St. Anselm St. Michael’s Southern New Hampshire Franklin Pierce Post

St. Anselm will play in the Buffalo State Tournament to open the season while St. Michael’s will host Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) in their opener. Franklin Pierce is looking for a fast start in the Western Massachusetts Invitational against Westfield State while Assumption looks to take bragging rights in the Worcester City Cup where they open against a strong Anna Maria team.