Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

They discuss Denver’s impressive 6-0 start and dominant performance over Wisconsin, raising concerns about the Badgers’ ability to recover. Boston College’s comeback victory over Western Michigan, driven by standout players Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, is highlighted, along with the increasing fan engagement under coach Greg Brown.

The episode also reviews key performances by Ohio State, Maine, and Long Island University, noting Denver’s persistence. The challenges faced by independent teams in scheduling are also covered. Additionally, the hosts provide analysis on the performance of various NCAA hockey conferences in non-conference play, predicting potential NCAA tournament bids and the significance of non-conference records.

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction and hosts

00:27 Denver’s dominance and Wisconsin’s struggles

02:48 Upcoming challenges for Denver

08:32 Boston College’s comeback victory

14:56 North Dakota vs. Boston University

17:39 Maine’s win, tie at Northeastern

21:37 Fact-checking

21:49 LIU’s first win over a Big Ten team

25:48 Ohio State’s unexpected success

29:21 Big Ten Teams on the Rise

32:32 Analyzing Non-Conference Records

37:32 The Struggles of independent teams

42:03 Concluding Thoughts and Future Predictions