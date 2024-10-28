Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap October 28, 2024

Bemidji State at (1) Wisconsin

On Thursday, Claire Enright, Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey and Marianne Picard each scored once to carry the Badgers to a 4-0 win. Edwards’ power play goal to open the scoring midway through the first was the junior’s 100th career point. In the second game, Lacey Eden lit the lamp twice while Kelly Gorbatenko, Cassie Hall and Kirsten Simms each had a goal and two assists. Edwards added a second on the weekend to round out a 6-0 win and sweep. Fifth-year forward Casey O’Brien had three assists on the weekend, bringing her career total to 132 career assists, just shy of Sara Bauer’s school record of 138 career assists.

(3) Clarkson at Boston College

In all honesty, if you didn’t watch these games and have ESPN+, it’s worth it to go back and watch the replays. In the first game, the teams felt each other out to start the first period before Julia Pellerin was able to reach up and knock down a clearing attempt from Sidney Fess. Pellerin corralled the puck with her skate and shot near side to put BC up 1-0. Baylee Kirwan tied it up for Clarkson with under a minute to play in the first. A late penalty had the Eagles on the PP to start the second and they quickly capitalized as Sammy Taber tipped in Abby Newhook’s pass. Gabby Roy’s third period breakaway goal was a beauty that secured the 3-1 win for Boston College. On Sunday, Jenna Goodwin put Clarkson up 1-0 midway through the first, but Molly Jordan pounced on a rebound a few minutes later to tie the game 1-1 heading into the first intermission. A scoreless second gave way to a fast-paced third. Rhea Hicks took advantage of BC’s inability to clear the puck to give the Golden Knight’s their first lead of the weekend. Anne Cherkowski struck just over a minute later on the power play to extend it to a 3-1 Clarkson advantage. It lasted 30 seconds before Katie Pyne pulled Holly Gruber out of position, cycled behind the net and took advantage of the confusion to make it a 3-2 game. Gaby Roy showed off some great balance, strength and puck handling to gather a pass from Alanna Devlin and put it in the net to tie the game 3-3 with just under ten minutes left in regulation. Showing shades of her goal the day before, Pellerin was on the forecheck, this time in the neutral zone and jumped on a misplayed puck, once again playing it to herself with her glove as she took off and beat Gruber five-hole to earn Boston College a 4-3 win and their first sweep of a top-5 team in the 18 years Katie Crowley has been at the helm.

(4) Minnesota at Minnesota State

The Gophers won a decisive 8-2 game on Friday, which made them the first WCHA team to reach 500 conference victories. Natálie Mlýnková led Minnesota with two goals and an assist, while Abbey Murphy, Josefin Bouveng and Ella Huber each added a goal and two assists to lead the Gophers. Taylor Otremba and Whitney Tuttle scored for the Mavericks in the loss. It was a different story on Saturday. Payton Hemp had Minnesota up 1-0 at the end of the first thanks to a power play goal, but the second period belonged to Minnesota State. Madison Mashuga and Audrey Garton each scored to give Mankato the 2-1 lead heading into the third. Midway through the third period, goalie Skylar Vetter earned an assist as her pass to Sydney Morrow was then sent the length of the ice to spring Ava Lindsay at the blue line to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime. Mlýnková cycled behind the net, drawing the defenders, giving Hemp room in front of the net to receive the pass and easily end the game, giving Minnesota the 3-2 OT win.

(6) St. Lawrence vs. RIT

Abby Hehl, Taylor Lum, Aly MacLeod and Sarah Marchand each scored on Friday to put the Saints up 4-0 before the end of the second. Bronwyn Khangsar pulled one back for RIT early in the third, but they couldn’t complete a comeback and SLU took a 4-1 win. On Saturday, RIT junior goalie Sophia Bellina made 40 saves to keep her team in the game despite being outshot 42-23 as the Tigers won a hard-fought tie from St. Lawrence before dropping the shootout. MacLeod scored midway through the first, but Kyle Aguaro responded with a power play goal to send the teams into the first intermission tied 1-1. Early in the second, RIT was on the power play and won a faceoff in their offensive end, but Abby Hustler forced a turnover and took the puck the length of the ice to score short-handed and give SLU the 2-1 lead. Early in the third, the Tigers tied it when Nicole Ness forced a turnover of her own behind St. Lawrence’s net and scored on the wraparound. No winner could be found in overtime, but Marchand and Kennedy Emerson scored for the Saints and Emma-Sofie Nordström saved two of three shots from RIT to give SLU the shootout win.

Maine at (7) Colgate

In game one, the Raiders scored four straight in the first to immediately put the game out of reach. Georgia Sambrano scored the first of her career before Kalty Kaltounková, Alexia Aubin and Emma Pais each extended the lead. Stephanie Jacob pulled one back for Maine, but the Black Bears went to the locker room down 4-1. Madeline Palumbo extended the lead 26 seconds into the second and Kaia Malachino added the first of her two goals in the middle frame to make it 6-1. Pais scored her second before Alyssa Wruble scored shorthanded for Maine to make it a 7-2 game. Malachino’s second goal closed out the 8-2 win. With an assist on Pais’ second goal, junior Elyssa Biederman reached the 100 point mark for her career. She’d add to her total on Saturday, leading the Raiders with two goals and an assist in their come-from-behind 4-1 win. A goal from the Black Bears’ Mikayla Boarder was the only tally for the first two periods and Maine’s Kiia Lahtinen did a great job keeping the game close. But Colgate’s offensive power came out in the final frame as Neena Brick tied the game on the power play early on and then the Raiders scored three times in the final six minutes to put the game out of reach and take the weekend sweep.

(8) St. Cloud State vs. St. Thomas

Two stout defenses were on display in the first game of this series as St. Cloud racked up 16 blocks and the Tommies had 13. Maddie Brown’s goal early in the second put St. Thomas on the board and SCSU wasn’t able to equalize until late in the third on an unassisted goal from Avery Farrell. Overtime couldn’t find a winner, but St. Thomas took the extra point in the shootout as Maddy Clough, Chloe Boreen and Haley Maxwell each scored. In the second game, Abby Promersberger scored against her former team in the first as she was alone in the slot for a pass from behind the net from Breja Parent. Laura Zimmerman doubled the lead in the second when St. Thomas wasn’t watching for her to exit the penalty box and she took a Greta Henderson pass with nothing but clear air between her and the net to make it 2-0. Henderson lit the lamp herself in the third, gathering a loose puck from the neutral zone and going in alone on the net, scoring five-hole to make it 3-0. Boreen scored on the power play in the final 10 seconds of play to ruin the shutout and get St. Thomas on the board, but the Tommies were out of time and SCSU took the 3-1 win.

(9) Quinnipiac at Brown

Freshman Monique Lyons had a career night, scoring her first two collegiate goals to lead Brown to a 2-1 win. Quinnipiac got on the board first as Jenna Donohue scored her first career goal, going down to one knee to one-time a pass from Maddy Samoskevich to make it 1-0 midway through the second. Lyons’ first goal actually looked quite similar, though her feed came on a spinning pass from Margot Norehad that she hit one-time from a knee to tie the game 1-1. Rory Edwards made a career-high 38 saves in net for the Bears, none bigger than a penalty shot save with about eight to play in the third, keeping the game tied. Despite plenty of opportunities for both teams, neither could find the advantage. The game looked destined for a shootout as the Bobcats had Sam Broz tied up with two players along the boards with about 10 seconds left in OT. But Brown was not ready to settle for the tie and Broz came away with the puck and skated along the blue line as Lyons slipped unnoticed behind the defense. Her shot from just inside the faceoff dot went over Kaley Doyle’s shoulder, giving Brown the win with 2.4 seconds left on the clock.

(9) Quinnipiac at Yale

This close game was decided by a shootout as each team was only able to break through once. Naomi Boucher had Yale up 1-0 after one, but Taylor Brueske’s tip in tied the game in the second. Quinnipiac took the shootout 2-1 to earn the extra point.

(13) Princeton at Brown



Ava DeCosta had Brown up 1-0 just 1:49 into the game. Princeton responded on the rush as Issy Wunder fed Mackenzie Alexander in the final minute of the first to make it a 1-1 game at intermission. Jade Iginla’s wrister from the faceoff dot went five-hole late in the second to give the Bears a 2-1 lead heading into the third. Sarah Paul’s patience on the power play opened a lane and she tied the game 2-2 with about 13 left in regulation. Olivia Fantino did work along the boards and put several shots on net to no avail, but a weak clearance left the puck wide open for Jess Ciarrocchi to put Brown up 3-2 less than two minutes later. And less than two minutes after that India McDadi earned another turnover, feeding Iginla as she crashed in the slot, where she one-timed it to make it 4-2. Paul got her second by weaving through the defense to make it a 4-3 game with ten left in the third, but the Tigers couldn’t find the equalizer and Brown took the win. The Bears beat both Quinnipiac and Princeton in the same weekend for the first time since January 2009 and earned their first home sweep since January 2006. Brown is 4-0-0 through the first four games of a season since 1992-93.

(13) Princeton at Yale



Cami Bell had a career highlight game in just her second time on the ice for Yale, putting away a rebound for her first career goal to put her team up 1-0 in the final minute of the first. Princeton responded immediately as Issy Wunder took the puck through multiple defenders, behind the net and scored on the wraparound 17 seconds later to send the teams to the locker room tied 1-1. After a scoreless second, Bell scored her second of the day on a backhander as she deked the goalie to make it 2-1. Anna Bargman’s insurance goal secured the 3-1 win for the Bulldogs.

(14) Northeastern at Providence



The teams were scoreless through the first. Hannah Johnson got Providence on the board early in the second, putting back a rebound to make it a 1-0 game. Tuva Kandell scored her first career goal early in a major penalty power play for the Huskies to tie the game 1-1. The teams scrapped for an advantage, but neither could break the stalemate until Lily Hendrikson blocked a Northeastern pass attempt at the blue line, sending the Friars on a rush in the other direction where Sarah Davis scored her second game-winner of the young season to give Providence the 2-1 lead with under five to play. NU couldn’t find an equalizer and the Friars took the win.

Icebreaker Tournament

(12) Penn State vs. (11) Cornell

Penn State outshot Cornell 37-22, but Annelies Bergmann was perfect in net for the Big Red as they eked out a 2-0 win. Each team had a goal waived off in this one and Lily Delianedis’ goal in the final ten seconds of the first was the difference-maker. Rose Dwyer added an empty-netter to seal the win.

(2) Ohio State vs. Stonehill

Josie St. Martin and Joy Dunne each had two goals and two assists while Sloane Matthews had a goal and three assists to lead the Buckeyes in an 11-0 win. Lexington Secreto made her first start for OSU and earned her first win, making nine saves, including stopping a shootout attempt. Alexsa Caron made 61 saves for the Skyhawks.



(12) Penn State vs. Stonehill (consolation game)

The Nittany Lions rebounded with an emphatic 11-1 win over the Skyhawks in the consolation game. PSU had 65 shots on goal and eight different players lit the lamp. Grace Outwater led Penn State with her first-career hat trick and two assists. Abby Stonehouse and McKenna Walsh scored their first career goals for the Nittany Lions. Mia Kenmore was the goal-scorer for Stonehill in the loss.

(2) Ohio State vs. (11) Cornell (championship game)

Jocelyn Amos led the Buckeyes with two goals and two assists as they took a 7-3 win over Cornell to win the Ice Breaker tournament. The game was close in the first as Sloane Matthews and Kiara Zanon scored first to put OSU up 2-0. But Katie Chan responded in the final 90 seconds to cut the lead to 2-1. Unfortunately for Cornell, Joy Dunne’s goal in the final ten seconds of the frame killed any momentum the Big Red may have gotten. Buglioni extended the lead to 4-1 early in the second before Avi Adam responded for Cornell to make it 4-2. Karel Prefontaine’s power play goal made it a one-goal game, cutting it to 4-3, but OSU once again responded in the final minute of the period. This time it was Amos, short-handed. She’d add another goal in the third alongside one from Brooke Disher as Ohio State took the 7-3 win.