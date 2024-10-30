MAC Men’s Hockey Season Preview – Mustangs pursue inaugural MAC title with an NCAA auto-bid

The MAC was largely played as a subset to the UCHC schedule in recent years with just a handful of teams competing in both conferences and all were dependent upon winning the UCHC for a shot on the national tournament stage. As we enter the 2024-25 season, the re-aligned MAC finds seven teams moving over from the UCHC and the addition of first-year program, Misericordia to make up the eight-team conference that will compete for a title and auto-bid to the NCAA tournament.

Arcadia announced new head coach Ryan Heickert last spring. Heickert brings experience from Bryn Athyn as well as Neumann who will be a familiar opponent this season. Misericordia will enter the D-III ranks this season under the leadership of head coach Kevin Cole.

The Favorites

Stevenson has been on the brink of championship hockey in recent UCHC seasons but were unable to topple Utica in championship games. This season, coach Dominick Dawes will have the team very focused on translating their past MAC success into a title that puts them on the national stage. Forward Liam McCanney leads a deep group of forwards that now includes transfers Dylan Florit (Arcadia), Jack Gough (Adrian) and Blake Benson (Endicott). Evan Beers leads a strong defensive group that will need to be on top of their game as the Mustangs look from their current stable of goaltenders to replace All-American Ty Outen who moved on to D-1 at Long Island University. If goaltending is consistent, this team has all the ingredients to win the Mac and first auto-bid to the national tournament.

Wilkes returns a very experienced roster led by a deep forward group including seniors Nick Swain and Max Cocchi. The blue line is also experienced with seniors Cole Jungworth, Luke Dobles and Joe Johnson providing experience in front of a pair of seniors in veteran goaltender Jack Perna and Salve Regina transfer Anthony Del Tufo. Many think that experience is a key to success and if that is the case, coach Tyler Hynes team should be in the hunt for the MAC championship in early 2025.

The Dark Horses

Alvernia coach Andrew Burke will need to find both leadership and point production form his roster to replace Logan vande Meerakker who has moved on to graduation. Goaltender Jackson Fellner enjoyed a very successful freshman season and will need to build on that foundation for a successful 2024-25 campaign. Issac Chapman and Hunter Alden both produced over twenty points next season and will need to lead a balanced group of forward lines to produce goals in front of Fellner. Don’t be surprised if the Golden Wolves emerge as contenders early in the MAC.

Neumann’s second-year coach, Michael Heddon will need to find some production from a roster that lost several key contributors up front. Yancy Whittaker and Luke Croucher will need to lead and produce a younger forward group in search of offense for the Black Knights.

Players to watch

Alvernia: Isaac Chapman – forward: Jackson Fellner – goaltender

Arcadia: Bryce Battaglia – forward; Brendan Dicker – forward

Misericordia: Justin Beers – defense; Jack Tos – forward

King’s: Ethan Hersant – forward; Kent Lee – forward

Lebanon Valley: Darion Benchich – forward; Harris Blackwood – forward

Neumann: Luke Croucher – forward; Chase Cochran – forward

Stevenson: Evan Beers – defense; Liam McCanney – forward

Wilkes: Cole Jungworth – defense; Nick Swain – forward

USCHO predicted finish

Stevenson Wilkes Alvernia Neumann King’s Lebanon Valley Arcadia Misericordia

Arcadia and Misericordia both kick-off their seasons in the Western Massachusetts Invitational and Buffalo State Tournament respectively in search of early season hardware. Geneseo will host Wilkes, Stevenson plays host to Canton while Alvernia also hosts a SUNYAC opponent with Cortland playing the Golden Wolves.