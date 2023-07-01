Michigan freshman center and Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, forgoing the remainder of his NCAA eligibility. Columbus announced the deal late Saturday morning.

The Blue Jackets selected Fantilli with the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28. He became the fourth Wolverine to be drafted by Columbus and was later joined in the next round by teammate Gavin Brindley to make it five draft picks.

In Columbus, Fantilli will join fellow Michigan alumni defensemen Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenburg and forward Kent Johnson.

Fantilli was the third freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award and led the nation in scoring in 2022-23 averaging 1.81 points per game. A first-team All-American and Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year, he finished the season with 30 goals and 35 assists in 36 games.

Fantilli was also named USCHO’s player of the year for 2022-23 and first-team All-USCHO.

Fantilli helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2023 IIHF World Championship.