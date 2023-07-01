Former Boston University men’s hockey coach O’Connell moves to Arizona State as associate coach, recruiting coordinator

Arizona State has announced the hiring of Albie O’Connell as associate coach and recruiting coordinator for the men’s hockey team.

O’Connell begins his role with the Sun Devils on July 3.

O’Connell spent a combined eight years at Boston University, working his way up from assistant coach to associate head coach and finally, head coach. While at BU, he was part of seven NCAA tournament appearances, seven Hockey East titles (four regular season, three tournament), five Beanpot titles, three Frozen Fours, and two national championship games.

“The addition of Albie to our staff is a monumental piece for Sun Devil hockey,” Arizona State head coach Greg Powers said in a statement. “In my opinion, Albie is the best recruiter college hockey has seen over the past decade, and his track record of not only evaluating elite talent, but also recruiting and retaining that talent, speaks for itself. He is a guy that could have gone and worked a lot of places in both college and professional hockey, and I am thrilled that he chose to come help take our program to another level.

“In addition to his world-class ability to recruit, he’s a tremendous coach and will bring fresh ideas and energy to our staff and program. We are fired up to get started.”

As a skater at BU, O’Connell played in two Frozen Fours (1996, 1997) and helped the Terriers reach the national championship game and claim a Hockey East title as a sophomore. He and his fellow members of the Class of 1999 are one of only four BU classes to win four Beanpots.

In 149 career games, O’Connell totaled 108 points (42 goals, 66 assists) during his four years playing for Jack Parker. As a senior captain, he led the team in scoring with 39 points (9 goals, 30 assists).

“ASU has it all,” said O’Connell. “I look forward to working together with Greg and his entire staff to build a championship product on and off the ice.

“The high-level operating athletic department has great leadership and a want to support its programs and coaches to be successful. The men’s hockey program also has great leadership under Greg Powers. He started the program and built it to where it is today. The most impressive and attractive motivation to join the staff was his vision for the program. ASU has a campus that is second to none and arguably the best facilities in all of NCAA hockey that will allow elite athletes to continue development in front of an incredible fan base. Mullett Arena is amazing. I am grateful and appreciative to Greg for giving my family the opportunity to join ASU and its hockey program.”

In the last year, O’Connell worked with the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens as an amateur scout. Before Montreal, O’Connell spent five years as the head coach of BU and, before that, was the associate head coach for four seasons.

Before his return to BU, O’Connell spent a decade as a Division I assistant coach throughout the Northeast and established himself as one of the sport’s premier recruiters. Following three-year stints at both Northeastern and Harvard, he spent one season each at Holy Cross and Merrimack after a two-year appointment at Niagara.

The Watertown, Mass., native’s coaching career began at Berkshire Prep School in 2002 before he joined the collegiate coaching ranks the following year at Colby College.

At Harvard, O’Connell worked primarily with the Crimson’s defensemen and special teams. In his first season there, he directed the nation’s top power-play unit, which operated at a 27.3-percent success rate, and helped the Crimson advance to the ECAC championship game.

A fifth-round draft pick of the New York Islanders in 1994, O’Connell played professional hockey for the Pensacola Ice Pilots (ECHL) in 1999-2000, the Basingstoke Bison (British National League) in 2000-01, the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies (ECHL) in 2001-02 and the Cardiff Devils (BNL) in 2001-02. In 127 pro games, O’Connell posted 54 goals and 78 assists for 132 points.

O’Connell graduated from BU in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in history.