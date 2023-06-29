30 NCAA schools have a player selected after second day of 2023 NHL Draft

Players from 30 NCAA schools were selected in the 2023 NHL Draft after Thursday’s second day produced 59 picks of returning players, incoming freshmen or recruits.

Michigan forward Gavin Brindley was the first of eight second-round picks, No. 34 overall by Columbus, when things kicked off on the second day in Nashville, Tenn.

Boston College finished with six players selected to lead NCAA schools. Boston University, Minnesota Duluth and Wisconsin had five each.

See all 68 players from NCAA teams selected in the 2023 NHL Draft here.