Ceglarski takes over as Middlebury men’s hockey team’s interim coach for 2023-24 season

Middlebury has named Jack Ceglarski as the interim head men’s hockey coach for the 2023-24 season.

Ceglarski, who takes over for Neil Sinclair after he stepped down in May, was selected in part because of his strong connection with the program, having served as the assistant coach for the past two seasons.

“Jack has demonstrated a commitment to the program and to our players over the two years he has been with us and has served us well in this role over the past several months,” Middlebury director of athletics Erin Quinn said in a statement. “We are confident that the program and team will thrive under Jack’s leadership, and we look forward to working with him and the team for a successful 2023-24 campaign.”

Ceglarski said he appreciates the support and confidence from Quinn and the rest of Middlebury College to lead the men’s hockey program.

“I am honored and excited to take on this position and am looking forward to the future of Middlebury hockey,” Ceglarski said. “I look forward to working together with our staff, alumni and players to lead this program into its next chapter.”

Prior to his time at Middlebury, Ceglarski was an assistant coach at Notre Dame from 2019 to 2021. He also served as an assistant coach and co-recruiting coordinator for the 2018-19 season at the University of New England.

Ceglarski graduated from Geneseo in 2017 and was a four-year member of the Knights hockey program. He made two NCAA semifinal appearances during his career and had professional hockey playing stints with the Reading Royals (ECHL), Indy Fuel (ECHL) and the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL).