Maine names former NHL scout Soltys new assistant coach for Black Bears men’s hockey team

Maine has announced the hiring of Eric Soltys as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Soltys, who served as an assistant coach with the Black Bears in 2004-05, rejoins the program after most recently serving as director of hockey and organizational general manager with the NAHL’s Maine Nordiques since the 2019-20 season.

Soltys comes to Maine with experience in and ties to the NHL after serving as a professional scout with the Detroit Red Wings (2021-22) and as an amateur scout with the Calgary Flames (2014-21).

He was the co-founder and head coach of the South Kent School/Selects Academy (2009-14), a program which produced 18 NHL draft picks and over 80 NCAA Division I scholarship athletes since its inception.

Soltys began his coaching career at Shattuck St. Mary’s School, Maine head coach Ben Barr’s alma mater, where he coached NHL veterans Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews, Zach Parise, Patrick Eaves, and others.