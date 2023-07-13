Alaska adds former NAHL coach Mignone as Nanooks men’s hockey team’s new assistant coach

Alaska has announced the addition of Casey Mignone to the Nanooks bench as an assistant coach.

Mignone becomes the third member of the Alaska bench behind head coach Erik Largen and associate head coach Chris Brown.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Mignone to the University of Alaska and Nanook Nation,” said Largen in a statement. “His wide range of experience as a coach will help prepare our young men for success. Casey has earned a strong reputation in the hockey community with his work ethic, recruiting prowess and ability to develop strong relationships with his players.”

Mignone joins the Nanooks from the NAHL’s Chippewa Steel where he has spent the previous two seasons as head coach and GM.

Prior to Chippewa, Mignone spent 2019-21 with the NAHL’s St. Cloud Blizzard/Norsemen as associate head coach. He’s also made stops at the NA3HL, serving as the head coach and GM of the Rochester Grizzlies, and NCAA D-III as an assistant coach at Johnson and Wales.

As a player, Mignone played at the NCAA D-III level, spending two years with Lebanon Valley from 2006 to 2008 before jumping to Westfield State from 2008-2010. At Lebanon Valley he played in 50 games, tallying 22 points in two seasons. His numbers shot up at Westfield State as in his first season, he played in 24 games and scored nine goals and tallied 13 assists for 22 points. In his final season, while wearing the ‘A,’ he posted 36 points in 26 games (17 goals, 19 assists).

Following his college playing days, he jumped to the FHL, SPHL and AIHL. In his final season, 2013-14, he won the FHL championship with the Dayton Demonz after posting 37 points in 30 games.

“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled to be named assistant coach at the University of Alaska Fairbanks,” said Mignone, “I want to thank everyone at the university, Coach Largen and Coach Brown for the opportunity. I want to thank my family for their unwavering support and thank all of the players, coaches and staff that have been a part of my journey thus far. The opportunity to join a program that is on the rise and work alongside Coach Largen and Coach Brown is a dream scenario for myself. I hope I am able to help build on the rich hockey tradition Alaska has built and help them obtain their goals.

“I cannot wait to get started.”