Miami’s Elliott promoted from director of hockey operations to RedHawks’ new assistant coach

Miami has announced that Jonathon Elliott has been promoted to the role of assistant coach.

Elliott served as the RedHawks’ director of hockey operations during the 2022-23 season.

“Jonathon did a good job in an operations role with our program for the past year,” said Miami head coach Chris Bergeron in a statement. “We are excited to add his professional and personal skill set, along with his experience, to our coaching staff.”

Elliott came to Miami last August from Saint Mary’s, where he served as an assistant coach for the previous four seasons at his alma mater.

Elliott graduated from Saint Mary’s in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and played four years for the Cardinals from 2012 to 2016. He recorded 22 points in his college career on 10 goals and 12 assists.

After graduation, Elliott worked for a year with the Onyx Ice Arena in Rochester Hills, Mich., and then spent the 2017-18 season on staff with the NA3HL’s Texas Brahmas. Elliott’s time in Texas included a brief stint as the Brahmas’ interim head coach.

Elliott becomes the third full-time assistant coach on the RedHawks’ staff, joining Barry Schutte, who enters his fifth year, and Zack Cisek, going into his second season.