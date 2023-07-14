Haney leaves Potsdam bench after three seasons, named new women’s hockey head coach at Elmira

Elmira has announced the hiring of Greg Haney as head women’s hockey coach, becoming the ninth head coach in program history after the departure of Jake Bobrowski earlier this spring.

Haney begins his time at Elmira after serving as the women’s hockey head coach for the past three seasons at Potsdam.

“We feel very fortunate to have Greg join our staff as the new head women’s ice hockey coach,” said Elmira director of athletics Rhonda Faunce in a statement. “Greg is an accomplished coach and recruiter that is capable of stepping into our current competitive level and brings a great deal of knowledge that will not only serve as a tool for his players, but for our staff as well.”

While with the Bears, Haney led the program to a 20-29-1 record, including a NEWHL playoff appearance in 2022 against Plattsburgh.

“I am very excited to be joining Elmira College and the women’s ice hockey program,” said Haney. “I would like to thank President Lindsay, Rhonda (Faunce), Erin (Gehen), and the rest of the college community for the opportunity and look forward to continuing to build upon a program with a rich and successful history in Division III ice hockey.”

Prior to his time at Potsdam, Haney served as a women’s assistant coach at Lindenwood from 2018 to 2020.

Before Lindenwood, Haney spent three seasons on the coaching staff at Oswego, where he helped lead the team to a 40-32-8 record during his time, along with the 2018 NEWHLF conference championship.

From 2012 to 2015, Haney spent time as an assistant coach on the men’s side at Western New England (2012-14) and Wisconsin-Stevens Point (2014-15).

Haney attended Cortland from 2007 to 2010, where he was a three-year letter winner with the men’s hockey program and earned his degree in Communications Studies.