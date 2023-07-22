Longtime Arizona State assistant Field leaves Sun Devils, takes job with WHL’s Silvertips

Arizona State associate head coach Mike Field has left the Sun Devils for an assistant coach position with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips.

Field served with ASU for eight seasons. While there, Field managed the team’s defensemen as well as the team’s penalty kill.

Under his tutelage, the Sun Devils ranked third-best in Division I last season with an 86.7 percent success rate and finished in the country’s top 10 three times in the last five seasons.

Prior to Arizona State, Field also spent four years as an assistant coach at American International.