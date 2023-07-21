Former Minnesota goaltender Kautz named new assistant coach for Bemidji State men’s hockey team

Brock Kautz, currently an assistant coach with the NAHL’s St. Cloud Norsemen, will join the Bemidji State men’s hockey staff as an assistant coach.

Kaut spent the past season with the Norsemen, helping lead the team to a third-place finish in the NAHL Central Division and advancing to the playoffs and pulling off a first-round upset win over the Aberdeen Wings.

“I am very grateful to be joining the Bemidji State coaching staff,” Kautz said in a statement. “I am excited to be a part and carry on the great tradition that has been established at Bemidji State University.”

As a member of the BSU men’s hockey staff, Kautz will oversee the goalies and will assist in all aspects of coaching, player development, and recruiting.

“Brock’s played and coached at a high level,” Beavers head coach Tom Serratore said. “He understands the game and brings a strong skill set to our coaching staff. We’re excited to have him on board.”

Kautz got his start in coaching in 2020 serving as an assistant coach and goalie coach at Hudson High School in Wisconsin. Following his time there, he joined the NAHL’s Minnesota Magicians, serving there for nearly two years as the goalie coach.

Kautz graduated from Minnesota, earning a bachelor’s degree in sports management in 2019. He was a four-year goalie for the Gophers as he was part of two-straight Big Ten regular-season championships, was a four-year letter winner and three-time academic all-Big Ten selection.