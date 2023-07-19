Boston University, Cornell men’s hockey teams set for ninth edition of Red Hot Hockey Nov. 25 from Madison Square Garden

The Kelley-Harkness Cup will be up for grabs this fall as Red Hot Hockey returns to New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Boston University and Cornell will play Thanksgiving weekend in one of college hockey’s premier events since debuting in 2007.

“This game at Madison Square Garden is the premier event for college hockey,” said Mike Schafer, who is entering his 29th year as Cornell’s head coach. “It is a great game involving two of the most storied programs in the country. It’s a great example of not only the importance of athletics as a connector back to the university, but also the value of athletics for the experience of undergraduates while at Cornell. The Lynah faithful are the best fans in college hockey, and they demonstrate that by showing up every year at Madison Square Garden.”

“This is a game that we certainly have circled on our calendar at the beginning of the year,” added second-year BU head coach Jay Pandolfo. “Madison Square Garden is a special place to play and I’m excited for our guys to have the opportunity to skate on such a big stage in such a historic rivalry. We had an amazing atmosphere for both of our meetings with Cornell last season and I’m looking forward to another incredible turnout when we head to MSG.”

After BU went undefeated in the first five Red Hot Hockey meetings (3-0-2), the Big Red has roared back with wins in each of the past three, including a 6-4 decision in 2021. BU won in 2007, 2011 and 2013 while the rivals skated to ties in 2009 and 2015. The Kelley-Harkness Cup, which honors legendary coaches Jack Kelley (BU) and Ned Harkness (Cornell), was first introduced 10 years ago.

Over half of the previous Red Hot Hockey games have been played in front of sold-out crowds at Madison Square Garden. The inaugural event, staged in front of 18,200 students, alumni, parents and fans, was a resounding success. Held on Nov. 24, 2007, it featured members of the 1980 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic hockey team Mike Eruzione, Jack O’Callahan and David Silk from Boston University, as well as NHL Hall of Famer and Cornell alum Joe Nieuwendyk.

Puck drop for this year’s contest is set for 8 p.m. Tickets for Red Hot Hockey are on sale now and can purchased at the Madison Square Garden box office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster charge by phone (866-858-0008), and online at www.ticketmaster.com and www.msg.com.

Fans will have the opportunity to buy tickets in either the Boston University or Cornell fan sections. Student tickets will be available at a discounted rate at the box office at Agganis Arena (Boston University) and at the Cornell athletic ticket office in Bartels Hall.