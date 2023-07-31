After one season behind Plymouth State women’s hockey team’s bench, Fitzpatrick leaves for ‘new career opportunities’

Plymouth State head women’s hockey coach Mollie Fitzpatrick has resigned her position.

Fitzpatrick led the Panthers to a 3-19-1 mark in her first season as a head coach, earning her first victory in a 3-2 win over Curry on Nov. 5, 2022.

According to a news release, Fitzpatrick intends to leave the sport to “pursue new career opportunities.”

“We wish Coach Fitzpatrick all the best moving forward,” said Plymouth State director of athletics Kim Bownes in a statement. “We are committed to the women’s ice hockey program and will begin a search right away.”

Fitzpatrick was introduced as the program’s sixth head coach in April 2022 after successful stints as an assistant at Boston University, Norwich, Endicott and the University of New England.

“I’d like to thank Mollie for leading our women’s ice hockey program,” said PSU associate director of athletics Courtney O’Clair. “She was a great role model for our student-athletes this year. We wish her the best in her next endeavor.”

A national search for her replacement will begin immediately.