After eight seasons coaching Southern Maine men’s hockey team, Harding announces departure from Huskies

Ed Harding has announced his departure as head coach of the Southern Maine men’s hockey team.

The seventh coach in program history, Harding was named USM’s head coach in April 2015 after taking over as interim head coach at the midway point of the 2014-15 season.

Harding played for the Huskies from 1985 to 1988, was an assistant coach from 1993 to 1996, and was inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame in 2014.

“On behalf of the University of Southern Maine and Huskies athletics, I would like to thank Ed Harding for his years of service to our student-athletes and the hockey program,” said Southern Maine director of athletics Al Bean in a statement.

A national search for the Huskies’ next head coach will begin immediately.