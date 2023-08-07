Middlebury hires former Amherst men’s hockey assistant coach Fitzgerald for same job with Panthers

Middlebury has announced the hiring of Jack Fitzgerald as the assistant men’s hockey coach.

Fitzgerald joins the program after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant men’s hockey coach at Amherst.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to be joining such a storied hockey program,” said Fitzgerald in a news release. “Middlebury is an amazing institution with great athletic programs and I am excited to leave my mark.”

“I’m very excited to welcome Jack to the Middlebury community and our program,” added Middlebury interim head coach Jack Ceglarski. “He will bring energy, passion and experience to our team that I know our players will enjoy having around. He has great knowledge about being a student-athlete in the NESCAC from his coaching and playing experiences at Amherst. I’m excited to have him as a part of our program.”

Prior to his time at Amherst, Fitzgerald worked for the Elite Hockey Program where he was both a coach and the assistant director of operations and marketing.

Fitzgerald was also a four-year letter winner on the Amherst men’s hockey team from 2015 to 2019. During his senior season, Fitzgerald was named captain of the Mammoths and helped lead the team to a NESCAC tournament final appearance while also earning NESCAC all-sportsmanship team honors.