Augustana completes inaugural coaching staff with Demers, Wildung named assistant coaches

Augustana has announced the hiring of Chad Demers and Brandon Wildung as the team’s newest assistant coaches.

Demers and Wildung join the Vikings after spending time in the USHL.

Demers comes to Augustana after a successful 2022-23 season in the USHL as the associate head coach of the Fargo Force.

Before joining the Force, Demers made a trip back to his alma mater for the 2021-22 season with Air Force as the director of hockey operations.

With the Falcons from 2011 to 2015, Demers posted 48 goals and 78 assists for 126 points in 156 games.

“Chad has established himself as one of the top assistant coaches in the USHL,” Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said. “His reputation as a tremendous teammate and teacher has led him to this opportunity and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to Sioux Falls.”

Wildung comes to the Vikings after spending the past two seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede as their assistant and goaltending coach. He played four years (2014-18) as a goalie at Mercyhurst, going 50-40-10 with a 2.28 GAA, a .916 save percentage and six shutouts. Wildung added five assists as well.

Not shy to the area, Wildung also spent three seasons coaching the Sioux Falls Power AAA program and has spent his summers training players from the NHL and collegiate levels.

“Brandon Wildung has been heavily involved across all levels of hockey in the Sioux Falls community,” Raboin said. “He has separated himself through hard work and attention to detail. We’re fortunate to have him as part of our men’s hockey program and can’t wait for him to begin his college coaching career.”