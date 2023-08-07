After 11-year NHL, AHL career, former Ohio State captain Guenin back with Buckeyes as new assistant coach

Nate Guenin, a former captain for the Ohio State men’s hockey team, is returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

Guenin played four years for the Buckeyes (2002-06) before an 11-year professional career that included more than 200 NHL appearances.

“I am thrilled to add Nate to our staff,” said Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik in a statement. “His passion for this program and desire to teach and develop these young men will be infectious.”

Guenin was selected in the fourth round of the 2002 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers.

He skated the next four seasons at Ohio State, registering six goals, 47 assists and 53 points in 151 games. A 2005 second team all-CCHA selection, he served as team captain as a senior and was as an alternate captain as both a sophomore and junior. He was part of the 2004 CCHA tournament championship squad and three teams that reached the NCAA tournament.

“I thank God for having Coach Rohlik and JB [Bittner, assistant coach] bring me back to Ohio State,” Guenin said. “I am very excited about the opportunity to be a part of the development of our student-athletes, on and off the ice.”

The defenseman spent his entire professional career (2007-17) in the NHL and AHL. Guenin started his pro career in 2006-07, when he skated nine games with the Philadelphia Flyers and 68 with the AHL’s Philadelphia Phantoms. Over his career, he played in 205 NHL regular-season games, along with seven playoff contests, between the Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche.

Recently, Guenin earned his real estate license and has spent time coaching youth hockey in the Pittsburgh area.