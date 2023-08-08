One-time Bruins draft pick, former Ferris State blueliner Clarke named new assistant coach for Norwich men’s hockey team

Cam Clarke has been named an assistant coach with the Norwich men’s hockey team.

Clarke has also been named Norwich’s head men’s golf coach.

“It is an honor to be chosen as the next head men’s golf coach in addition to being named an assistant men’s hockey coach,” said Clarke in a statement. “Thank you to President Anarumo, director of athletics Ed Hockenbury, head men’s hockey coach Cam Ellsworth, and members of the search committee. I am looking forward to building on the successful restart of the golf team and helping to continue the consistent success of the nationally ranked Cadet hockey program.”

“Cam Clarke is an excellent fit as both our head men’s golf coach and assistant men’s hockey coach,” added Hockenbury. “He was a very successful athlete in both golf and hockey, having played hockey in college and professionally, and he continues play golf competitively today. Cam’s values align with ours in Norwich athletics, and we are fortunate to have him join our coaching staff. Our student-athletes in both sports will certainly benefit from his experience and we look forward to seeing his impact both on the course and the ice.”

Clarke was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He then went on to play at Ferris State where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. After leaving Ferris State, Clarke played three seasons in the ECHL for the Wichita Thunder and Toledo Walleye.

“My family and I are excited to be joining Norwich University and having the opportunity to be both the head men’s golf coach as well as working with the Cadet men’s hockey program,” said Clarke.