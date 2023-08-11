St. Lawrence adds former Bentley goaltending coach Doomany as assistant coach for Saints ahead of ’23-24 season

St. Lawrence has announced the hiring of assistant coach Cam Doomany to complete the Skating Saints coaching staff for the 2023-24 season.

Doomany joins the team after spending two seasons as the goaltending coach at Bentley.

“We are extremely excited to have Cam joining our staff,” said SLU head coach Brent Brekke in a statement. “Cam is an energetic coach with a very good hockey mind. His background in working with goaltenders and the knowledge of the position is outstanding and we can’t wait to get started.”

Doomany has spent the last eight years as the director of goaltending development and marketing manager for Stop It Goaltending in Boston, and in that time, he has worked with many collegiate and professional athletes.

He has also worked as a goaltending evaluator for USA Hockey since 2017 and has been a goaltending coach with Phillips Andover Academy, the Valley Jr. Warriors, and the North Shore Hockey Academy during his career.

“It’s an honor to be welcomed into the St. Lawrence hockey family,” said Doomany. “I am excited for the opportunity to work alongside such an ambitious staff. In meeting coach Brekke, Hill, and Aikens, it’s obvious how hard they work to build a winning culture every day on and off the ice. I look forward to contributing to the culture that the team has established.”

Doomany holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Merrimack.