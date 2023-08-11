CT Ice tournament returning for 2023-24 season, will again include UConn, Quinnipiac, Sacred Heart, Yale

In partnership with the four Division I men’s hockey teams – Connecticut, Quinnipiac, Sacred Heart and Yale, the CT Ice tournament will return for the fourth season in 2023-24 and continue through the 2025-26 season.

The fourth edition of the annual tournament runs Jan. 26-27, 2024 at the XL Center in Hartford and will be hosted by UConn while being broadcast by SNY.

Sacred Heart will then host the tournament in the 2024-25 season followed by Yale for the 2025-26 season.

The four teams will square off in a two-round, four-game tournament with semi-final games beginning on Friday and the championship round taking place on Saturday. The reigning national champion Bobcats return to defend their title as CT Ice champions. The Bobcats have won back-to-back titles, including last year’s championship on their home ice at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

All four games will be broadcast in the tri-state area live on SNY with more broadcast information, including game times and streaming platforms, at a future date.

Ticket information will be announced at a future date as well. Fans with questions about tickets can contact each school’s respective box office.