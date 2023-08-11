Due to ‘significant confusion,’ NCAA removes video review of too many players on ice after goal scored

Having too many players on the ice when a goal is scored on the ensuing play has been removed from the list of plays that can be reviewed by video in NCAA men’s and women’s hockey for the 2023-24 season.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved this proposal during a video conference call Thursday.

According to the NCAA announcement, NCAA Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee members made the recommendation due to significant confusion with several parts of the rule last season, namely the threshold of a “gained advantage.”

“Despite attempted education during the 2022-23 season, rules committee members think the rule is better managed by the on-ice officials and should not be part of the instant-replay criteria,” reads the NCAA announcement. “In many cases, this rule led to longer reviews and more incorrect outcomes.”

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee has issued a clarification to the video replay criteria to make clear the scope of a review.

This is intended to reduce confusion regarding reviews and what is allowed to be reviewed when the process is initiated.

For example, when officials are reviewing a goal that is scored and a team challenges for an offside infraction, officials are to review the offside play but not the entire play.