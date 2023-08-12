Augsburg promotes assistant Hendrickson to serve as new men’s hockey head coach, just sixth since 1959

Garrett Hendrickson, who has served on the coaching staff for Augsburg men’s hockey teams that have qualified for the NCAA Division III national tournament each of the last two seasons, has been named the program’s new head coach.

Hendrickson served as a full-time assistant coach for the last two seasons under former head coach Greg “Boom” May, who left Augsburg in July to accept a position as associate head coach for the Minnesota’s women’s hockey team.

“I’m really honored to be the next head coach at Augsburg. I don’t take it lightly, knowing what a historic program it is and what the past head coaches have done to get the program where it is today,” Hendrickson said in a news release. “I’m very excited to continue to build on what we have accomplished the past two seasons. I believe we have a very special group that can continue to have success. This group knows what it takes to win. They know that if we stick to our process, continue to grow as a team and get better every day, the success will come and we will have a shot at the end.”

Hendrickson becomes just the sixth head coach in the modern history of Augsburg’s men’s hockey program (1959-present), joining a fraternity that includes Ed Saugestad (1959-96), Mark Wick (interim head coach in 1990-91, co-head coach with Saugestad from 1993-95), Mike Schwartz (1996-2006), Chris Brown (2006-2021) and May (2021-23).

“Garrett has been a part of a championship coaching staff the last two years and has proven his effectiveness, not only in leading the hockey program, but also in being a part of the Augsburg athletics family,” said Augsburg athletic director Jeff Swenson. “He’s an excellent and tireless recruiter, a skilled coach, and I believe he will be a great fit for Augsburg.”

As part of May’s coaching staff, Hendrickson helped guide the Auggies to the MIAC regular-season championship and the NCAA Division III national semifinals in the 2021-22 season, and the MIAC playoff title and a national playoff berth in 2022-23. Augsburg was 41-15-2 overall and 24-7-1 in MIAC play the last two seasons.

“The last two seasons I had the pleasure of working with ‘Boom,’ we believed in a lot of the same things when it comes to hockey and team culture. I learned a ton from him, Hendrickson said. “I plan to continue on what we’ve done thus far. But with every head coach, there comes some change. But overall, I believe for this group of players that it will be a seamless transition. I can’t wait to get started.”

A native of Virginia, Minn., Hendrickson played collegiately as a forward at Concordia (Minn.), earning all-MIAC honorable mention honors in 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2016-17, while earning MIAC all-rookie team honors in 2013-14. An alternate captain his senior year, Hendrickson played in 100 career games for the Cobbers, scoring 26 goals with 45 assists for 71 points.

Hendrickson was a communications major at Concordia.