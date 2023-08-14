St. Cloud State graduate Hengen named to Huskies women’s hockey team’s staff as new assistant coach

St. Cloud State has announced the addition of Billy Hengen to the women’s hockey team’s coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Hengen has previous experience with head coaching stints at Gentry Academy, the Minnesota Blades, Providence Academy and the Academy of Holy Angels.

He is also a 2006 St. Cloud State graduate.

“We’re extremely excited to add someone with Billy’s experience and tradition of success to our program,” said SCSU head coach Brian Idalski in a statement. “Billy brings a great passion for not only hockey, but St. Cloud State hockey. He is a welcome addition to our staff and will be a phenomenal resource of knowledge and skill development for our athletes.”

Hengen graduated in 2006 following a four-year playing career under longtime Huskies coach Bob Motzko, closing his career with 79 points on 24 goals and 55 assists across 119 games. He led the Huskies in assists and points per game over his final three seasons while earning WCHA all-academic honors in 2005-06.