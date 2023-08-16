Franklin Pierce tabs EHL, NAHL coach Fusco as Ravens’ new men’s hockey bench boss

FUSCO

Franklin Pierce has hired Joshua Fusco as head coach of the men’s hockey team, the school announced on social media Tuesday.

Fusco takes over for Shaun Millerick, who left the Ravens to take the head coaching job at Rivier.

Fusco spent the last four years as head coach and general manager of the EHL’s Team Maryland. He also served as assistant coach for the NAHL’s Maryland Black Bears.

He also served as an assistant at ACHA Division II Scranton for two seasons.

This past season, FPU advanced to the Northeast-10 semifinals for just the third time in program history, finishing 11-20-2.

