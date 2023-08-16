Southern Maine hires coaching veteran Pinchevsky as new men’s hockey head coach, ‘brings contagious energy, positivity, and excitement to the position’

Matt Pinchevsky has been named the next head coach of Southern Maine men’s hockey team.

Pinchevsky, who will officially begin his duties on Aug. 21, replaces Ed Harding, who left the program in June after eight seasons (2015-23) as the head coach after stepping into an interim role halfway through the 2014-15 season.

“I’m very excited to announce the appointment of Matt Pinchevsky as our men’s hockey coach,” said Southern Maine director of athletics Al Bean in a statement. “Matt has a truly outstanding hockey background, is greatly respected in the hockey community by athletes and colleagues alike, and brings contagious energy, positivity, and excitement to the position. I’m confident he will be a tremendous addition to our staff and a fantastic leader for the young men in our program. I’m looking forward to the next era of Husky hockey under Matt’s leadership.”

Pinchevsky spent the past four years with the NAHL’s Maine Nordiques, serving as associate head coach and director of player development from their 2019 inception until partway through the 2021-22 season when he pivoted into the head coach role. During the 2022-23 season, Pinchevsky guided the Nordiques to 33 regular-season wins and an exhibition win against the USA National Under-17 Team.

“I would like to sincerely thank the University of Southern Maine and its athletic department for this incredible opportunity,” said Pinchevsky. “Al and the selection committee have handled everything with such professionalism and detail. I am honored to have been selected and look forward to the bright future ahead for Husky hockey. We will create a culture with competitive drive to instill growth in the classroom, on our ice, and throughout the community. The character and caliber of our student-athletes will represent USM with pride. The opportunity to be surrounded by an athletic department that gives everything they have for its programs and this institution is truly special to be a part of. My family and I are very excited and grateful to be joining our new team.”

Prior to his time with the Nordiques, Pinchevsky served as the director of skill development and associate head coach at the Seacoast Performance Academy from 2018 to 2019 and spent two seasons with the Seacoast Spartans program from 2016 to 2018. Additionally, Pinchevsky was the head coach and general manager of the Portland Jr. Pirates U18 team during the 2015-16 season. He also coached the Metropolitan Junior Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights in 2014-15, helping the team to a division championship.

Pinchevsky’s 15-year coaching career also includes helping build and establish the Selects Academy at the South Kent School (2011-2014), serving as head coach of several East Coast Selects teams (2011-2018), and a head coaching stint within the Florida Alliance AAA program (2008-2012).

Pinchevsky graduated from Curry in 2007 with his bachelor’s degree in communications and was a member of the hockey team.

In addition to his coaching experience, Pinchevsky has taken part in professional development opportunities through programs such as the National Hockey League Coaches’ Association (NHLCA) BIPOC Mentorship and the NHL Bruins Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship.