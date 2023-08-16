Hobart grad, assistant coach, 2023 D-III national champ Fiorentino named new assistant coach at Bentley

Bentley has announced the hiring of Tom Fiorentino as an assistant coach on the men’s hockey staff.

Fiorentino spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach at Hobart from 2018 to 2023, helping lead the Statesmen to the 2023 NCAA Division III national championship and an overall record of 29-2-0.

“Tom has established himself as a quality young coach with a great work ethic,” Bentley head coach Andy Jones said in a statement. “His thorough plan and detailed knowledge of the recruiting landscape was impressive in the interview process,” Jones said. “He has been mentored by one of college hockey’s top coaches and he played an integral role in helping Hobart win the Division III national championship this past season. Tom has a passion for development and our players will benefit greatly from his teaching skills. We are thrilled to welcome Tom and his wife Shae to Waltham.”

Overall, Fiorentino helped guide Hobart to a record of 90-21-7 and four berths in the NCAA tournament since 2018.

Fiorentino was a four-year forward with the Hobart hockey team (2010-14). He served as a captain in his senior season and earned the program’s Holden Award for sportsmanship, character and leadership. He graduated from Hobart with a degree in environmental studies and an English minor.

He went on to a professional career in France and the SPHL, where he played for two seasons in each league.