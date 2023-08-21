Chatham men’s hockey assistant Connelly tabbed interim coach for 2023-24 season after Gershon leaves for USHL job

Chatham has announced that assistant men’s hockey coach Bill Connelly will serve as the interim head coach for the 2023-24 season following the departure of Michael Gershon.

Gershon left the school for an associate head coach job with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers.

“I feel confident that Coach Connelly is well prepared to lead our team and that he has the full support of our student-athletes,” said Chatham VP of athletics and recreation Leonard Trevino in a statement. “I look forward to seeing our team compete this season and fully expect that they will be one of the top programs in the UCHC.”

Connelly joined Chatham in 2017-18, the first year of the program. The upcoming season will mark his seventh on the staff, the most of any coach.

A Pittsburgh native, Connelly began his coaching career at the age of 19 and served as the head coach for Central Catholic High School for 10 years, along with five years of Tier 1 hockey in the Mid-American District with the Pittsburgh Vengeance. Connelly has made two appearances at the USA Hockey National Championships.

Connelly is a 2009 graduate of Virginia Tech School of Visual Arts, where he was awarded the Dean and Rosina Carter Endowment Scholarship for Sculpture and the SOVA Most Outstanding Graduating Senior Award.