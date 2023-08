Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Will Francis announced today that his cancer has returned and he’ll miss the first half of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

He plans on returning to the team in January.

A statement from @UMDMensHockey junior defenseman Will Francis. At this time, Will is not available for any further comment. pic.twitter.com/WAld9QyRxC — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) August 21, 2023

In two years at UMD, Francis has played 33 games, recording one assist.