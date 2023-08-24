Former St. Lawrence women’s hockey player Gout named new assistant coach for Saints

St. Lawrence has announced the hiring of Brittney Gout as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

“It is with great enthusiasm we welcome Brit officially to our staff,” said St. Lawrence head coach Chris Wells in a statement. “Brit will be one of the many successful young coaches that are entering the game now. She has a great demeanor around our players and has done a fabulous job in her role as a leader and coach of our team.”

During the 2022-23 season, Gout served as a graduate assistant coach for the Saints and prior to that, played three years on the ice for SLU.

On the ice, she served as an alternate captain, playing in 79 games and recording 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 points. She scored four power-play goals and four game winners.

Prior to her time with the Saints, Gout spent two seasons at RIT, where she scored 10 goals and added 21 assists in 66 career games. She ranked second on the team in scoring as a sophomore with 18 points in 34 games.

“I would like to thank Bob Durocher, the rest of the administration, as well as Chris Wells for the chance to continue to be a part of such an amazing program,” said Gout. “I am extremely honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to join the program for the upcoming season. Chris, Mare and Ted all have incredible experience, knowledge and heart and having the ability to learn from and contribute to one of the most well-respected coaching staffs in the nation is something that is irreplaceable.

“This group of student-athletes exemplifies all characteristics of what it means to be a Saint and I am eager to contribute and learn from this group.”

Gout graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Exercise Science and Sports Studies and a Master of Arts in Leadership from St. Lawrence.